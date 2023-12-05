Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 49,826 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,826 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 13.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $28,904,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. 431,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,875. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.