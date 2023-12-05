Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 6,032 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $978.13. 99,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $942.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

