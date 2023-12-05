Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $31,912,000. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

