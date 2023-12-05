Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $49,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,195. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

