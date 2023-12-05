Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,252 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,018. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.