Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 17,982 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

AMAT stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

