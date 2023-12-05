Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %
PH traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.76. 125,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $441.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
