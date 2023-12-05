Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Murphy USA worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $61,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.86. 39,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,573. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

