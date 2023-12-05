Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 16,300 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 2.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Dycom Industries worth $82,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 82,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,643. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.