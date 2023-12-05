Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Belden comprises 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.64% of Belden worth $66,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Belden Stock Down 0.7 %

BDC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

