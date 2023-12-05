Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $67.95 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for about 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.62% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $67,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 47,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,340. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $306,194 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

