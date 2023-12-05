Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $79.95 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group makes up 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 4.95% of Huron Consulting Group worth $79,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $106.49. 18,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $1,098,374. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

