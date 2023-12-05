Aron John Willis Sells 35,454 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.02. 89,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,581. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.34.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4803322 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.32.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

