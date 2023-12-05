Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

