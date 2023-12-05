Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $60,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

