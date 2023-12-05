Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.35 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

