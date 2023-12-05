ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.66 on Tuesday, hitting $695.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,285. The company has a market capitalization of $274.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.