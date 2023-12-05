Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $213.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $202.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

