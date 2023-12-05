Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Atlanta Braves worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $96,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.3 %

BATRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 7,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.