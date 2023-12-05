Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises 1.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Atlanta Braves worth $63,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves
In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.2 %
BATRK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 39,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $50.15.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
