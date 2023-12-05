Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH) Raises Dividend to $1.60 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.595 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.43.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
