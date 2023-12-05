Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Decreased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 241,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

