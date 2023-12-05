Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Georgetown University

Georgetown University lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.9% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 135,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.29. 234,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.18. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,498 shares of company stock valued at $28,264,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

