AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after buying an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.