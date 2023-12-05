Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.51. 123,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,731. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

