Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVY traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.05. 18,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,248. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

