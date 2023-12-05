Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $192.06. 89,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

