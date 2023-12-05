Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Boosted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

