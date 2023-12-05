Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Position Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,013 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.22% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.94. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

