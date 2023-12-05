Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,716.0 days.

Bachem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHMF opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48. Bachem has a one year low of $84.90 and a one year high of $84.90.

Bachem Company Profile

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

