Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,772 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

