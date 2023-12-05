Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 753,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Trading Down 1.0 %

CIB stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

