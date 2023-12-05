Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 70,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bank of America Stock Performance
NYSE:BAC opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
See Also
