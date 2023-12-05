Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 145,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 8,516,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,478,660. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

