Bank of America Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $16.50

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Bumble Stock Down 1.2 %

Bumble stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 274,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.77. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bumble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bumble by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bumble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 319,783 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

