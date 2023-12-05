Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 121,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,912. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

