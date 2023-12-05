Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of OZK opened at $45.35 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

