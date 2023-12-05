BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $29.53 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $31,064,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,782,000 after buying an additional 660,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 72.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 635,779 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

