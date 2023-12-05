Barclays Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

