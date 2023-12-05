Barclays Initiates Coverage on Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lavoro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVRO opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

