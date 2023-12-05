Barclays Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

