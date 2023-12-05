Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $960.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

