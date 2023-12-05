Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.77. Barings BDC shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 172,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

