Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $95,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 492,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

