BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

