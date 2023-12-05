Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

