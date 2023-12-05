Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,470 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

