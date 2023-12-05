Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 455.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS ITA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.24. 677,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.