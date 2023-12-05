Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. 12,723,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,938,463. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

