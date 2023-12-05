Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $822.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,729. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

